December 31, 2019

CFO Magazine’s Most-Read Stories of 2019

Our most-popular articles reflected finance chiefs' top concerns during the decade's final year.
Vincent Ryan

Which of the more than 1,300 stories we published in 2019 are worth a second read (maybe even a third)? The following 10 stories definitely fit into that category. Dealing with everything from digital transformation to lease accounting to the cost of hiring talent, they were our most popular articles of the last 12 months.

The CFO’s Crucial Role in Digital Transformation

The need to decide what funding requests to prioritize and how much to invest puts finance chiefs squarely in the middle of digital transformation efforts.

Hard Evidence the CFO Role Is Getting Tougher?

Analysis suggests aspiring CFOs should make lateral moves outside of finance to get the broad experience companies are seeking today.

Today’s Purpose for M&A: Acquiring Digital Expertise

This year, many or even most deals likely will be driven by a company’s desire to accelerate its digital transformation.

FASB Gives Private Companies Breathing Room on Lease Accounting

FASB members voted unanimously to propose moving back the effective date for lease accounting and two other major new accounting standards.

6 Cybersecurity Misconceptions

Be sure your organization is not buying into some common myths about data security, the nature of cyber-attacks, and which security practices actually work.

Has Non-GAAP Reporting Become an Accounting Chasm?

Aggressive use of non-GAAP numbers is creating a crisis in how investors, analysts, and the media report financial performance and value companies.

CFO Job Openings Are About to Spike

Here’s how high-potential finance executives can prepare themselves to qualify for one of the many finance chief seats that will shortly become available.

First Person: Andy Fastow and Me

Enron’s former CFO and convicted felon Andrew Fastow talks with the CFO writer who first chronicled his “groundbreaking” manipulation of accounting rules.

Are Companies Paying Too Much for New Talent?

Workers want pay raises of 10% to switch employers, but companies are offering them 15% hikes: Gartner report.

10 Steps to Effective Finance Staff Meetings

Frustration with meetings is rampant in the corporate world. Here’s a playbook for making them work the right way.

