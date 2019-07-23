Think like a venture capitalist

As disruptive technologies upend operating models, displace existing products and services and unlock new opportunities, a company’s growth and earnings have never been more uncertain. Business leaders are now under pressure to make bigger bets on innovation and execute against them.

However, while almost all organizations are in some phase of transformation, about a third of executives say they have failed to achieve value from their initiatives, due to a lack of effective processes for managing innovation.1

Most chief financial officers (CFOs) are facing an overarching tension: How can their companies make money today while still investing appropriately in the future? How can they ensure the right investments at the right time and in the right sequence?

As the stewards of past and future earnings, CFOs will play a critical role in answering these questions. They will wear two hats: one for ensuring stability and control of the finance function and another for enabling agility and profitability in enterprise innovation.