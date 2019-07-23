Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
July 23, 2019

CFOs and the Digital Labor Revolution

As multinational companies strive to compete in an ever-changing environment, chief financial officers (CFOs) are playing an increasingly important role. They are expected to reduce costs, provide more insights to the business, and drive profitable growth.

But many CFOs have maxed out their savings from labor arbitrage due to overseas wage inflation, and are wondering: “What’s next?”

The answer? Digital labor.

In this podcast, Anne Bothwell, a retired Principal in KPMG’s Financial Management practice, sits down with Stan Lepeak to discuss:

  • how CFOs can position themselves to become a stronger business partner to CEOs by leveraging  technology for strategic insight
  • the impact of digital labor on delivery models and how third party outsourcing service providers are taking an innovative approach to offer customers optimized processes
  • specific areas of focus for CFOs beginning their digital labor journey.

