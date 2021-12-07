Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
IPOs

Intel to Take Self-Driving Car Unit Public

The planned listing of Mobileye is Intel's latest move to revive its fortunes as its stock lags behind rivals such as AMD and Nvidia.
Matthew Heller
December 7, 2021

Intel announced its Mobileye unit would go public in mid-2022 in a move to accelerate its turnaround effort amid investor enthusiasm for self-driving technology.

The chip maker said Mobileye has been thriving since it acquired the Israeli firm for around $15 billion in 2017. Mobileye specializes in chip-based camera systems that power automated driving features in cars.

“Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye has been a great success,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a news release, adding that he and Mobileye founder Amnon Shashua had determined that an IPO “provides the best opportunity to build on Mobileye’s track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders.”

Intel shares rose 3.1% to $52.57 on news of the IPO, which, according to The Wall Street Journal, could value Mobileye at more than $15 billion.

As Barron’s reports, the planned listing of Mobileye is the latest move by Gelsinger, who took charge of Intel in February, to “turn around the company. Intel stock has languished behind peers such as Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia.” The stock price has fallen from $68 in April.

In March, Intel announced that it plans to build two new chip plants in Arizona at a cost of $20 billion. Gelsinger said the proceeds from Mobileye’s IPO will help to fuel Intel’s expansion plans.

Mobileye’s revenues have roughly tripled since Intel acquired it, reaching $326 million in the third quarter. “We have 30 companies using their [technology],” Gelsinger told CNBC. “This is a real company that’s leading in a powerful technology category.”

At the time of the Mobileye acquisition, the deal was considered expensive, especially given that Intel had most recently reported annual revenues of just $400 million. But according to CNBC, the valuations of self-driving car companies have soared since the takeover.

“We didn’t see we were getting the full value of the asset, and taking it public will help unlock it,” Gelsinger said.

Intel said it would remain the majority owner of Mobileye after the IPO and the two companies would continue as strategic partners. “Intel and Mobileye’s ongoing technology co-development will continue to deliver great platform solutions for our customers,” Shashua said.

 

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

IPOs

Grab Shares Slump After Mega-SPAC Merger

"We hope that our entrance into the global public market will help bring greater attention to the tremendous opportunity" in Southeast Asia.
The Cloud

HashiCorp IPO Could Value Startup at $13B

The cloud infrastructure provider "is poised to capitalize on a booming IPO market that’s putting a premium on high-growth software companies."
The Cloud

Expensify Shares Pop 52% in Market Debut

The software firm joined “the growing roster of technology companies that have cashed in on high investor appetite for tech stocks."