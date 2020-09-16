Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
IPOs
September 16, 2020

Snowflake Prices IPO Above Indicated Range to Raise $3.4B

The cloud data warehousing company raised the largest IPO ever for a U.S. software company.
Avatar

Snowflake has raised about $3.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to several reports Tuesday.

What Happened: The cloud-based software startup has sold 28 million shares priced at $120 each, the Financial Times reported. The IPO values Snowflake at about $33.3 billion.

The reported IPO offer price is significantly above the $100 to $110 range Snowflake indicated in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

In an earlier filing with the SEC, the San Mateo, California-based company had indicated an even lower price range of $75 to $85.

Why It Matters: Snowflake’s offering is the largest such in the United States since Uber’s $8.1 billion IPO in May last year, according to Refintiv data reported by FT.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and cloud-based software company Salesforce agreed to invest $250 million each in Snowflake at the IPO price earlier.

The startup last reported a 121% year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter at $133 million, with a revenue of $264.7 million in fiscal 2020.

What’s Next: Snowflake shares are set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SNOW” on Wednesday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Cloud

Snowflake Sets Terms for $2.7B Public Offering

Investments by Salesforce and Berkshire Hathaway could provide the data warehouse startup with more than $800 million in additional capital.
IPOs

Snowflake Files for Big Tech Initial Offering

The cloud-based data warehouse company is “one of the world’s most valuable former startups that is still private."
IPOs

Xpeng Motors Files To Raise $1.1B With IPO

The Guangzhou-based company is backed by Alibaba and Sequoia Capital.