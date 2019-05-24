CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 24

Social media company Snap announced Derek Andersen, currently the company’s vice president of finance, as CFO. Andersen joined Snap in July 2018 after a seven-year run at Amazon, where he most recently was vice president of finance supporting Amazon’s digital video business. Andersen takes over the responsibilities of interim CFO Lara Sweet, who stepped in after former CFO Tim Stone left the company after only eight months on the job.

Upmarket U.K. real estate agent Foxtons Group announced CFO Mark Berry was leaving the company after the country’s property sales hit record lows due to consumer confidence surrounding Brexit. Berry steps down at the end of July after two and a half years in the role “by mutual agreement.” His replacement, Richard Harris, was most recently financial controller at electronics and technology company Laird.

Charles Knight was named executive vice president – chief financial officer at Vitamin Shoppe, effective May 20. Knight was most recently interim CFO for the company, a role he assumed in April after Bill Wafford resigned from the position to become chief financial officer at J. C. Penney. Knight has been with the company since July 2018. Prior to joining Vitamin Shoppe, Knight was senior vice president – corporate controller at Toys “R” Us.

U.K. fashion retailer Superdry appointed Nick Gresham as interim chief financial officer starting June 3. Gresham succeeds Ed Barker, who resigned in April along with seven other directors after the company’s founder, Julian Dunkerton, narrowly won his bid (by 51%) to be reinstated to the board. Gresham, who is currently CFO of online sports and cycling retailer Wiggle, is Superdry’s first major hire to rebuild its board.

After 42 years at Colony Bankcorp, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and secretary of the company Terry Hester is retiring on December 31. Hester’s successor, Tracie Youngblood, is expected to start mid-June. Youngblood was most recently senior vice president and controller of Fidelity Bank in Atlanta, which is being acquired by Ameris Bank.

Canadian marijuana manufacturer Canopy Growth appointed Mike Lee as the company’s acting chief financial officer effective June 1. The role will become permanent once Lee receives Health Canada security clearance, which is required for all officers and directors of the company. Lee was previously executive vice president, finance at the company.

Richard Katz will take over as financial chief of the biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Technologies. Katz was previously CFO of Argos Therapeutics, Viamet Pharmaceuticals, and Icagen. At Icagen, he oversaw the company’s initial public offering and its sale to Pfizer. Katz takes over for Kevin Gordon, who retired earlier this year to focus on board and other advisory work.

Real estate company Clayco named James Havel executive vice president and chief financial officer of Clayco Enterprise effective May 15. Before joining Clayco, Havel was EVP, CFO of Express Scripts and Major Brands Holdings. He also spent more than 34 years with Ernst & Young. Havel will work together with current CFO Tony Schofield, who, in time, will shift his focus toward strategic initiatives.

Dentsply Sirona said Nicholas W. Alexos, the company’s executive vice president and CFO, is leaving the company in connection with the relocation of the dental product maker’s headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina from York, Pennsylvania. Alexos, who joined the company in October 2017, will stay with the company until his replacement is found.

After a month as acting finance chief, OneMain Holdings named Micah Conrad the company’s CFO. Conrad served as OneMain’s deputy CFO after Springleaf’s acquisition of OneMain Financial from Citigroup in 2015. He was CFO of OneMain before the acquisition. Prior to his time at OneMain, Conrad was a managing director at Citigroup.