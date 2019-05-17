Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
May 17, 2019

CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 17

Citibank, Aflac, Hitachi Vantara, Centrify, Amerisure Mutual Insurance, Synchrony, Saia, Clayco Enterprise, Office Properties Income Trust, Stericycle
Susan Kendall

Susan Kendall has been named to the top finance spot at Citibank’s global consumer bank. She had been head of Citi investor relations.

Aflac U.S. has chosen Steven Beaver to head finance. He joined the company in 2012 as vice president of corporate tax and most recently served as senior vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis.

Hitachi Vantara selected Catriona Fallon to lead the finance function. She previously was CFO of Silver Spring Networks.

Amerisure Mutual Insurance named Robert Bateman CFO and treasurer, taking over for the retiring Matthew Simon. Bateman formerly led the finance function at Infinity Property & Casualty.

Consumer financial-services firm Synchrony promoted finance chief Brian Doubles to president of the company. Deputy CFO Brian Wenzel Sr. will replace him.

Transportation provider Saia has chosen Rob Chambers to fill the top finance spot. He previously was vice president of commercial finance at Americold Logistics.

James Havel has been appointed to the top finance spot at builder and real-estate firm Clayco Enterprise. He had been finance chief at Express Scripts and at Major Brands Holdings.

Mark Oldemeyer

Mark Oldemeyer has been appointed finance chief of Centrify. He succeeds Tim Steinkopf, who has been promoted to CEO. Oldemeyer most recently headed finance at PowerSchool.

Office Properties Income Trust, a real-estate investment trust, has promoted Matthew Brown to CFO and treasurer, effective June 1. He takes over from Jeffrey Leer, who has been named CFO and treasurer of Five Star Senior Living.

Business-to-business services firm Stericycle has chosen Janet Zelenka to lead the finance function, effective June 1. She replaces Daniel Ginnetti, who will become executive vice president of international. Zelenka headed finance at Essendant until it was acquired by Sycamore Partners earlier in the year.

