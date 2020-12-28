The Most-Read CFO Stories of 2020

Which of the more than 1,100 stories we published in 2020 are worth a second read (maybe even a third)? The following 10 articles and columns fit the bill. They were the most widely read stories on CFO and are presented here in no particular order. Together, they form a portrait of a tumultuous 12 months.
Crisis Management: The Overlooked Leadership Skill
Here are five ways to rise up to the challenge of leading the troops while things are falling apart.
Good CFO/Bad CFO
There’s a stark contrast between an effective finance chief and an ineffective one. Here are the major differences.
Is COVID-19 a Triggering Event for Impairment Testing?
Once companies are able to assess impacts on actual and forecasted results, they should consider whether such impacts represent a triggering event.
Anatomy of a Short-Seller Attack
The current economic conditions have created a perfect storm for companies that are subject to an attack by short-sellers.
The 5 Biggest Trends In Cryptocurrency For 2020
These events and developments will shape the digital asset market.
Deloitte Fined Record $19M Over Audit Failures
A U.K. investigation found the Big Four firm liable for “serious and serial failures” in its audits of software firm Autonomy.
The SEC Falsely Accused Me of Fraud
A CFO speaks publicly of his four-year ordeal battling accounting-related charges brought by the SEC.
Business Interruption: Insurers Balk at Paying Claims
Business interruption insurance has offered little protection from the large losses caused by COVID-19 government shutdowns.
Dynamic Cash-Flow Forecasting — A Must-Have in Times of Crisis
Having a model that is dynamic, easily updated for changing conditions, and able to support iterative scenario analysis isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.
The CFO of 2030
How will finance chiefs create value across the next decade? Accordion convened a panel to find out.
Leave a Reply