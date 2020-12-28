Open Menu Close Menu
December 28, 2020

The Most-Read CFO Stories of 2020

Which stories encapsulate the year? Crisis management advice, auditor fines, business insurance hiccups, cash-flow forecasting, and more.
Vincent Ryan

Which of the more than 1,100 stories we published in 2020 are worth a second read (maybe even a third)? The following 10 articles and columns fit the bill. They were the most widely read stories on CFO and are presented here in no particular order. Together, they form a portrait of a tumultuous 12 months.

Crisis Management: The Overlooked Leadership Skill

Here are five ways to rise up to the challenge of leading the troops while things are falling apart.

Good CFO/Bad CFO

There’s a stark contrast between an effective finance chief and an ineffective one. Here are the major differences.

Is COVID-19 a Triggering Event for Impairment Testing?

Once companies are able to assess impacts on actual and forecasted results, they should consider whether such impacts represent a triggering event.

Anatomy of a Short-Seller Attack

The current economic conditions have created a perfect storm for companies that are subject to an attack by short-sellers.

The 5 Biggest Trends In Cryptocurrency For 2020

These events and developments will shape the digital asset market.

Deloitte Fined Record $19M Over Audit Failures

A U.K. investigation found the Big Four firm liable for “serious and serial failures” in its audits of software firm Autonomy.

The SEC Falsely Accused Me of Fraud

A CFO speaks publicly of his four-year ordeal battling accounting-related charges brought by the SEC.

Business Interruption: Insurers Balk at Paying Claims

Business interruption insurance has offered little protection from the large losses caused by COVID-19 government shutdowns.

Dynamic Cash-Flow Forecasting — A Must-Have in Times of Crisis

Having a model that is dynamic, easily updated for changing conditions, and able to support iterative scenario analysis isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

The CFO of 2030

How will finance chiefs create value across the next decade? Accordion convened a panel to find out.

