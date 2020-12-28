The Most-Read CFO Stories of 2020

Which of the more than 1,100 stories we published in 2020 are worth a second read (maybe even a third)? The following 10 articles and columns fit the bill. They were the most widely read stories on CFO and are presented here in no particular order. Together, they form a portrait of a tumultuous 12 months.

Here are five ways to rise up to the challenge of leading the troops while things are falling apart.

There’s a stark contrast between an effective finance chief and an ineffective one. Here are the major differences.

Once companies are able to assess impacts on actual and forecasted results, they should consider whether such impacts represent a triggering event.

The current economic conditions have created a perfect storm for companies that are subject to an attack by short-sellers.

These events and developments will shape the digital asset market.

A U.K. investigation found the Big Four firm liable for “serious and serial failures” in its audits of software firm Autonomy.

A CFO speaks publicly of his four-year ordeal battling accounting-related charges brought by the SEC.

Business interruption insurance has offered little protection from the large losses caused by COVID-19 government shutdowns.

Having a model that is dynamic, easily updated for changing conditions, and able to support iterative scenario analysis isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

How will finance chiefs create value across the next decade? Accordion convened a panel to find out.