2020’s Best Advice for CFOs

CFO publishes more than 200 columns from experts, consultants, and finance chiefs of operating companies each year. Of the wealth of advice our authors dispensed during 2020, we assembled some of the best from 10 articles published during the year. These pieces not only struck a chord with readers, but they have also aged well as we enter 2021.

Businesses need to take a hard look at their corporate strategies and operational structures to make sure they can handle a dispersed work environment.

While it’s too early to measure the impact the pandemic will have on companies, finance chiefs should be prepared to deal with these risk factors.

Some perceive Chapter 11 as a fix-all for troubled companies. It’s not.

Use these three insights to improve remote work in the wake of the pandemic.

Boards and management teams, along with CFOs, now see the importance of an adaptable, agile finance function that operates in near-real-time.

The “goldilocks” controller has the right mix of skills and interests for your current challenges and the ability to scale the company.

Universal access to data is the key to unlocking the value embedded within organizations.

A great partnership with accounting will actually help drive and influence financial results (legally, of course).

Planning and making good use of the remaining time employees are working from home can get your workplace up and functioning more quickly.

Finance will have to make some judgments when trying to present a normalized view of ongoing financial performance.