Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Global Business
December 30, 2019

Tesla Delivers First ‘Made in China’ Vehicles

With the deliveries from the Shanghai plant, "China-made Model 3 vehicles will start running on China’s large streets and small lanes."
Matthew Heller

Less than a year after Tesla began construction of its Shanghai factory, the automaker delivered its first “Made in China” vehicles on Monday.

Tesla employees were the first customers for the Chinese-made Model 3s, with company Vice President Tao Lin proclaiming at the delivery ceremony, “From now onwards China-made Model 3 vehicles will start running on China’s large streets and small lanes.”

Tesla began manufacturing Model 3s in Shanghai, its first plant outside the U.S., in October and aims to produce 250,000 vehicles a year there once the Model Y goes into production. The Model 3s are priced at 355,800 yuan ($50,000) before subsidies.

“The Shanghai plant is part of the Silicon Valley automaker’s plans to bolster its presence in the world’s biggest auto market and minimize the impact of the U.S.-China trade war,” Reuters reported.

China is the world’s largest electric-vehicle market, with 1.3 million vehicles sold last year. The Tesla plant began delivering cars to customers just 357 days after construction started, setting a new record for global automakers in China.

The company made its landmark deliveries as competition in the EV market continues to intensify, with Volkswagen announcing that it will reach its goal of 1 million battery-only vehicles a year in 2023, two years earlier than originally planned.

This year, Volkswagen produced only 70,000 e-autos but it is planning to raise production by launching the ID.3 battery model next year. European automakers are under pressure to meet lower emission limits aimed at fighting climate change.

“2020 will be a key year for the transformation of Volkswagen,” Thomas Ulbrich, the company’s head of electric cars, said.

In Istanbul, meanwhile, a consortium of industrial groups unveiled an electric SUV on Friday that is the first car to be produced entirely in Turkey. The Automobile Initiative Group said it would begin production in 2022 with compact SUVs.

, , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Global Business

Global Airline Group Cuts 2019 Profit Forecast

A rebound in 2020 requires a reduction in trade tensions, the IATA said. 
The Economy

CFOs: Braced for a Recession, But Hopeful

CFO are preserving cash in anticipation of rough times ahead. But they are also more optimistic about the domestic economy than they were three months ago.
Tax

International Tax Reporting Standard Is Finalized

Under the Global Reporting Initiative's new standard, thousands of companies will be voluntarily reporting tax information on a country-by-country basis.