Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Reporting
May 18, 2020

SoftBank Posts Record $12.7B Operating Loss in 2019-20

The company’s tech fund reported a loss of $17.7 billion.
Avatar

SoftBank Group reported its earnings for the financial year between April 2019 to March 2020 on Monday.

The Japanese investment firm reported an annual operating loss of $12.7 billion. This compares with the $19.3 billion operating profit it posted in the similar period a year ago.

SoftBank posted a loss per share of $4.53, compared with $5.86 earnings per share posted last year.

The majority of losses come from the group’s Vision Fund, which was created to fund promising technology startups. The fund netted $17.7 billion in operating loss, negating the profits posted in other sectors.

A significant part of the Vision Fund losses came in the fourth quarter, as fair values of its portfolio companies, including Uber Technologies and WeWork, decreased due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SoftBank said.

The Masayoshi Son-led conglomerate said it took a loss of nearly $5.2 billion from its Uber investment and $4.6 billion from WeWork. Both companies had caused massive losses for SoftBank in the two quarters preceding the pandemic as well.

SoftBank, earlier in the day, announced it was looking to repurchase shares worth $4.7 billion by March 2021. The company is also reportedly looking to sell a significant portion of its stake in T-Mobile.

Its shares closed 1% lower at $21.16 in the OTC market on Friday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

Fluor Shares Dive on News of 10-Q Delay

The engineering firm is facing investigations into its accounting by the SEC and Department of Justice.
Financial Performance

HSBC Sets Aside $3B for Virus Loan Losses

“We are anticipating deep, severe recession events in western Europe and the U.S. in the second quarter."
Financial Reporting

Virus Lays Bare Corporate Reporting Debate

In this moment, communication to investors in earnings calls should be more focused on future viability rather than historic profitability.