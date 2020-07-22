Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
July 22, 2020

Snap User Growth Rises But Misses Forecast

The initial lift in users that Snap saw from coronavirus lockdowns "dissipated faster than we anticipated as shelter in place conditions persisted."
Matthew Heller

The owner of Snapchat reported better-than-expected quarterly results but slowing user and revenue growth appeared to weigh on investors.

Snap’s revenue, which comes from advertising sales, rose 17% to $454.2 million in the second quarter, beating estimates of $439.1 million but declining sharply from the 44% growth in the previous three months.

Snap also reported its daily active users at 238 million, up nearly 4% from the 229 million the company reported in April and up 17% from a year ago. But daily active users grew 20% in the first quarter and Snap had projected growth to 239 million in the second quarter.

Average revenue per user was $1.91, barely changed from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares fell 6.3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as CFO Derek Andersen indicated that the user growth Snap saw at the start of coronavirus lockdowns petered out sooner than expected.

“At the onset of widespread shelter in place orders, as people sought to stay connected and entertained from home, we observed an increase in daily active users that informed our initial estimates,” he said in written remarks. “This initial lift dissipated faster than we anticipated as shelter in place conditions persisted.”

Snap is now forecasting 242 million to 244 million daily active users in the current quarter, below analysts’ target of 244.82 million.

As Investor’s Business Daily reports, “The Snap earnings report comes as investors have remained concerned about the growth rate of ad spending as a result of the pandemic.”

“The operating environment has remained challenging as Covid-19 continues to impact macroeconomic conditions, and the businesses of our advertising clients,” Andersen said.

“Many of our advertisers have seen interruptions in their businesses, especially those that rely on in-person interaction with their customers such as restaurants, entertainment venues, transportation services, physical retailers, and hospitality providers among others,” he added.

Snap also posted an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share for the second quarter compared to Wall Street estimates of a loss of 23 cents per share. The company’s stock is still up 38% for the year.

Chesnot/Getty Images

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

IBM Beats Q2 Estimates, Sees Cloud Growth

“Our clients see the value of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform, based on open technologies, at a time of unprecedented business disruption."
Financial Performance

Ally Financial's Profit Drops by More Than Half

“We saw steady improvement throughout the [second] quarter as shelter-in-place orders eased and dealers quickly adapted to the COVID environment."
Financial Performance

Netflix Adds 10 Million Subs But Stock Slides

As "consumers get through the initial shock of COVID and social restrictions," Netflix sees subscriber growth slowing to 2.5 million in the third quarter.