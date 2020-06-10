Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Financial Performance
June 10, 2020

Chewy Gets Boost From Stay-At-Home Orders

The online pet food company's 46% jump in Q1 sales reflects "the significant change that occurred in consumers’ shopping behavior as the pandemic spread."
Matthew Heller

Chewy posted strong quarterly results as the online pet food company rode a wave of increased demand from pet owners sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first quarter, Chewy reported that sales jumped 46% to $1.62 billion from a year ago, reflecting the addition of a record 1.6 million net active customers — more than double the average quarterly rate of customer growth in 2019.

The company had an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

The first-quarter results “reflect the significant change that occurred in consumers’ shopping behavior as the pandemic spread,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, noting that absolute sales growth was the strongest in its history.

Chewy’s shares rose 5.6% to $51.51 in trading Tuesday as the company also expressed optimism that the first-quarter results would not be a “one-off event.”

“We believe the increased demand levels we are experiencing are here to stay and reflect an acceleration of e-commerce adoption that is not likely to return to pre-pandemic levels,” Chewy’s said.

The company, which was spun off from Pet Smart last year, is forecasting revenue for the current quarter to be in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion, an increase of 40% to 42%. Analysts predicted sales of $1.56 billion.

As Investor’s Business Daily reports, Chewy stock “has climbed sharply since March on hopes the shift to online consumption incited by the pandemic will accelerate the top-line growth. It has yet to show a profit but is growing at double-digit rates.”

Chewy also saw a 6.6% first-quarter increase in net sales per active customer, to $357, while its Autoship subscription program topped $1 billion in sales for the first time.

Initial orders from customers acquired since the COVID-19 outbreak were up to 11% larger in average value than those from pre-COVID-19 customers and the value of repeat orders in the first four weeks after the initial purchase was as much as 5% higher, the company said.

