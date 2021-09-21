Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Cryptocurrency

U.S. Slaps Crypto Exchange With Sanctions

In an unprecedented enforcement action, the Treasury Department says Suex OTC facilitated the laundering of illicit proceeds from ransomware attacks.
Matthew Heller
September 21, 2021

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of sanctioning a cryptocurrency exchange, alleging Suex OTX helped launder money for ransomware attackers.

According to Treasury, Suex facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants and more than 40% of its transaction history is associated with illicit actors.

Under an Obama administration executive order, the government can sanction “entities determined to be responsible for or complicit in malicious cyber-enabled activities.” The sanctions against Suex are the first against a virtual currency exchange.

“Virtual currency exchanges such as SUEX are critical to the profitability of ransomware attacks, which help fund additional cybercriminal activity. Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks,” the department said in a news release.

“Some virtual currency exchanges are exploited by malicious actors, but others, as is the case with SUEX, facilitate illicit activities for their own illicit gains,” it added.

Under the sanctions, Suex will be barred from access to all U.S. property and crypto exchanges must ensure they do not facilitate or engage in transactions with Suex or risk censure from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Biden administration also announced Tuesday that it plans a fresh campaign against ransomware attacks  and urged companies to report extortion attempts and better protect themselves from them.

“The actions amount to another foray by the administration after ransomware attacks earlier this year disabled the meat giant JBS SA, which eventually paid an $11 million ransom, paralyzed Colonial Pipeline Co.’s flow of gasoline on the U.S. East Coast and imperiled health care providers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Fortune reported.

Suex, which is incorporated in the Czech Republic and advertises its services to Russian users, offers trading in bitcoin, ethereum, tether, and other cryptoassets.

“By imposing sanctions on a cryptoasset exchange business for facilitating money laundering for ransomware attackers, the U.S. government is also sending a powerful signal: it will not tolerate cryptoasset exchanges becoming conduits for the financial flows of ransomware attackers,” the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said in a blog post.

 

, , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

M&A

Mastercard to Buy CipherTrace in Crypto Bet

CipherTrace's blockchain analytics tools will be combined with Mastercard's cybersecurity solutions to help businesses identify crypto risks.
Regulation

Coinbase Clashing With SEC Over Lending Platform

“If we end up in court we may finally get the regulatory clarity the SEC refuses to provide,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says.
Cryptocurrency

BitConnect Charged With $2B Crypto Fraud

The crypto exchange platform allegedly misrepresented to investors that it would deploy their funds to trade bitcoin using a proprietary bot.