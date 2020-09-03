Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
COVID-19
September 3, 2020

Be Ready to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine in Two Months, CDC Says

Public health authorities were notified to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine as early as late October.
Avatar

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified public health authorities in all 50 states and five large cities to begin preparations to distribute two unidentified vaccines in late October or early November, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The two vaccines which the CDC is calling — Vaccine A and Vaccine B — will be distributed to health care workers and other persons falling in high-risk groups, according to the Times.

The agency has reportedly spelled out technical specifications for both vaccines including requirements for their shipping, mixing, storage, and administration.

The specifications indicate that these vaccines are likely ones being made by Pfizer and Moderna, which are in advanced clinical trials, as per the Times.

The scenarios reportedly assume that the two vaccines will be deemed safe and effective enough to receive an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of October.

Why It Matters: The CDC guidelines, in the form of three documents, were sent out to officials on Aug. 27— the same day President Donald Trump announced at the Republican National Convention that a vaccine may be available before the end of 2020, the Times noted.

Vaccine A, which may be Pfizer’s product is likely to have 2 million doses ready by October and Vaccine B, the one most likely made by Moderna, would have one million doses ready by that period, according to the documents.

The documents state that tens of millions of doses would be ready by the end of the year.

Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi SA along with GlaxoSmithKline have deals in place to supply vaccines to the government.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed 0.84% higher at $37.20 on Wednesday and gained 0.30% in the after-hours session. On the same day Moderna shares closed nearly 2.2% higher at $64.72 and rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Tax

The Prospect of Higher Taxes Could Spur Rush of Year-End PE Deals

Many PE players are starting to assess which way the political and fiscal winds are blowing and to work on getting deals done.
COVID-19

Top CEOs Urge Congress to Save Small Firms

More than 100 executives said small businesses need "much more significant and sustained support" than the PPP to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19

Pfizer, BioNTech to Supply U.S. Government Up to 600M Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

The initial 100 million doses ordered is valued at $1.95 billion.