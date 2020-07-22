Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
COVID-19
July 22, 2020

Pfizer, BioNTech to Supply U.S. Government Up to 600M Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

The initial 100 million doses ordered is valued at $1.95 billion.
Pfizer and BioNTech have announced the award of another contract to supply their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s currently in Phase 1/2 development.

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense have executed an agreement with the companies regarding BNT162, their investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, to meet the Operation Warp Speed’s goal to deliver 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Under the agreement, the U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses of BNT162 upon obtaining of Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA, or approval from the FDA. The initial order is valued at $1.95 billion.

The agreement also provides the government acquiring up to 500 million additional doses.

“Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with U.S. government’s commitment for free access for COVID-19 vaccines,” the companies said.

Earlier this week, the U.K. government had placed orders for 30 million doses of the combo’s vaccine candidate.

The companies said if the ongoing Phase 1/2 studies are successful, they would seek EUA, or some form of regulatory approval as early as October. The companies also reiterated the timeline for the start of a large, global Phase 2b/3 study later this month, contingent on getting regulatory clearance.

In pre-market trading, Pfizer shares were adding 5.04% to $38.54 and BioNTech was rallying 7.28% to $98.27.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

