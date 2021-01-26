Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Corporate Finance
January 26, 2021

AMC Raises $917 Million to Keep Theaters Open

The new equity and debt capital "means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table."
Matthew Heller

Shares of AMC Entertainment soared on Monday after the theater chain said it had raised enough new capital to see it through the coronavirus pandemic, assuming moviegoing rebounds in the second half of 2021.

AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain, had warned last month that it needed to raise at least $750 million to stay open and might go bankrupt amid a pandemic that has shuttered theaters around the country.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had surpassed that number, raising $917 million in new equity and debt capital since mid-December that “should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter,” with a financial runway extending “deep into 2021.”

“This means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table,” CEO Adam Aron said in a news release.

On news of the financing, AMC shares rose 25.9% to $4.42 in the regular trading session Monday and another 10.2% to $4.87 in the extended session.

AMC warned that “There can be no assurance that the attendance level and other assumptions used to estimate our liquidity requirements and future cash burn will be correct, and our ability to be predictive is uncertain due to the unknown magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

AMC estimates it had about $308 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, down from $417.9 million three months earlier. “Our current cash burn rates are not sustainable,” it said.

As CNBC reports, movie theaters were shuttered due to rising Covid-19 cases “and then, when they reopened, moviegoers were hesitant to return. Cinemas are hoping that an influx of new content from Hollywood, declining Covid-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations will give consumers the confidence to come back.”

Aron told CNN that AMC has “already assumed that moviegoing would be quite light in the first half of 2021” but “The combination of new movie titles and vaccination should [mean] that the second half is a much stronger moviegoing environment than the first half.”

AMC raised $506 million of equity by selling 164.7 million new shares.

 

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Analytics

Data and AI Belong At the Heart of ESG Initiatives

The primary cause of ESG failures is data: lack of data, lack of standards, and lack of understanding of how to use data.
IPOs

Taboola Going Public in SPAC Deal

The digital ad company has partnerships with over 9,000 digital properties, including CNBC, NBC News, and Business Insider.
Investor Relations

CFOs Faced Late Activism Surge, ESG Demands in 2020

Fifty-seven new campaigns launched in Q4, pressuring the management teams of Intel, Public Storage, ExxonMobil, and The Walt Disney Company, among others.