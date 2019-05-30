Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Compensation
May 30, 2019

Sears Owner Seeks to Opt Out of Severance Payments

Eddie Lampert had promised to pay $43 million to former workers.

The former chairman and chief executive officer of Sears, Eddie Lampert, is threatening to renege on a promise to pay out $43 million to thousands of employees who lost their jobs as stores closed.

In January, Lampert, through his hedge fund ESL Investments, offered to buy the bankrupt company in a deal that included the $43 million in payouts to former workers, $166 million to pay suppliers, and $139 million to cover expenses tied to the bankruptcy.

“We believe our proposal will provide substantially more value to stakeholders than any other option, in particular a liquidation, and is the best path forward for Sears, its associates, and the many communities across the United States touched by Sears and Kmart stores,” ESL said in a statement at the time.

ESL now says Sears Holdings did not give it all the assets in the buyout agreement, including store inventory and the headquarters of the company outside Chicago.

“Because of these shortfalls, [ESL] believes it has no obligation to assume $43 million in severance,” the companies said in a filing.

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

Sears Holdings, in its own motion, argued ESL is not due additional assets under terms of the sale. Creditors had objected to the severance payouts to workers who were laid off prior to the bankruptcy, so those payments were not made.

In a separate lawsuit, Sears Holdings said Lampert made agreements to loan the company money but stripped it of its most valuable assets during the years he was at the helm.

“We do have a number of disputes about the plan, but we will put those to the side right now,” an attorney for ESL said.

The Sears Holdings lawsuit, which claims $2 billion in assets were improperly stripped from the company, names treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, a former investor and executive at ESL, as a defendant.

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Compensation

Do Clawbacks Cause as Many Problems as They Prevent?

While penalties for erroneous financial reporting may spur achievement, they also may lead executives to cover up their mistakes, study suggests.
Compensation

Salary Growth for Finance Professionals Slows

Executive and management-tier finance professionals got smaller raises in 2018, but finance staff received slightly bigger boosts.
Compensation

Investor Group Petitions for Better Exec Comp Disclosure

The investors want companies to better explain in proxies their use of non-GAAP metrics for determining executive compensation.