Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Capital Markets
August 31, 2020

Nio Trades Down After Upsized Equity Offering Prices at Discount

With the offering, the Chinese electric vehicle company expects its cash reserves to exceed $2.9 billion.
Avatar

Nio shares came under incremental selling pressure premarket Monday after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer announced the pricing of its upsized equity offering.

Nio Prices at Discount

Nio said it has priced its upsized offering of 88.5 million ADSs at $17 per ADSs, at a discount to Friday’s closing price of $18.50.

The company announced the commencement of a 75-million-share equity offering Friday.

The company said it has earmarked 13.275 million ADSs to cover an overallotment option.

With the 18% hike to the originally announced offering size, the company said it expects to generate gross proceeds in excess of $1.7 billion.

This would mark the largest follow-on offering in the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle industry, the company said.

Nio has seen an improvement in fundamentals in recent times, and the offering is likely to give a cushion to the company’s growth.

Nio Beefs Up Cash Position

Nio said it expects to use $600 million to increase the share capital of Nio Chin and its ownership in the company; $357 million to repurchase equity interest held by certain minority shareholders of Nio China; and the remaining for R&D in autonomous driving technologies, global market development, and general corporate purposes.

With the offering, the company expects its cash reserves to exceed 20 billion yuan ($2.92 billion).

At last check, Nio shares were trading down 7.24% to $17.16 premarket Monday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Capital Markets

SEC Expands Investor Pool for Private Offerings

Under a new test, financially sophisticated investors will be able to participate in private placements even if they do not meet wealth thresholds.
Capital Markets

Why Tesla Puts The S&P Selection Committee 'In a Real Bind'

Even a relatively mild decline in demand could easily push Tesla back into negative income territory.
Capital Markets

Johnson & Johnson Borrows $7.5B to Fund Its Purchase Of Momenta

S&P Global Ratings said that the company’s adjusted debt to a measure of earnings is at a 15-year high.