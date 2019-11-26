Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Capital Markets
November 26, 2019

Crypto Market Loses Over $40B in A Week

The crypto market has been experiencing a downtrend over the last week, with major cryptocurrencies being in the red.
The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $40 billion over the last week, with bitcoin (BTC) dropping below $7,000 for the first time since May, data platform CoinMarketCap shows.

What Happened

The crypto market has been experiencing a downtrend over the last week, with major cryptocurrencies being in the red. Bitcoin has dropped to $6,930,  losing more than 20% in the last seven days. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped to $136 Monday morning, the lowest point since April, and reached $148 at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

[CFO.com editor’s note: Bitcoin rebounded to $7,120 on Tuesday.]

“Hodl?”

Analysts in the crypto space, famous for their “hodl,” or not shorting digital assets, philosophy believe that the downtrend might continue.

Peter Brandt, an analyst and author of books on trading, thinks that the BTC price might still go down.

CNBC’s Brian Kelly called it “an important low” commenting on bitcoin price movement on Friday at FastMoney CNBC. He believes that growth in bitcoin addresses by 5% over the previous 30 days is a good sign and that “the fundamentals are improving on a selloff.”

Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum, believes that the price of the leading cryptocurrency will reach $10,000 again and even $100,000, not specifying the time frame for his predictions.

But Why?

There are different speculations over the reasons behind the recent fall. Bloomberg reported Monday that China’s recent decision on cryptocurrency operations might be the cause of the downtrend.

Oliver Renick, lead anchor at TD Ameritrade Network, thinks that prices are down because people are starting to realize they “don’t need bitcoin.”

But historically, as the director of research at crypto publication the Block, Larry Cermak, pointed out, price spikes in the crypto space are “not related to any particular event or trend.”

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

