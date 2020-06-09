IBM Discontinues Facial Recognition Technology

International Business Machines Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, on Monday, said the company is no longer offering general-purpose facial recognition or analysis software, CNBC reported.

What Happened

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency,” Krishna wrote in a letter to the United States Congress.

“We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”