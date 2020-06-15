Open Menu Close Menu
June 15, 2020

BP Faces $17.5B Q2 Hit

The oil giant lowered its oil price expectations through 2050 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BP is writing down $17.5 billion in assets in the second quarter and forecasting lower oil prices.

The oil company said Monday that it has revised its long-term price predictions and is lowering them and extending the period covered to 2050.

“These actions will lead to non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter, estimated to be in an aggregate range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion post-tax,” BP said in a press release.

The company has revised long-term price estimates. For Brent oil, the company estimates an average of around $55 per barrel and $2.90 per mmBtu for Henry Hub gas ($2020 real), from 2021-2050. BP has also revised its carbon prices for the period to 2050 at $100/teCO2 in 2030 ($2020 real).

The coronavirus pandemic drove the price of oil to less than $20 a barrel; it has since recovered and was trading around $38 a barrel at the time of publication.

BP CEO Bernard Looney said in February that the company set out to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

“As part of that process, we have been reviewing our price assumptions over a longer horizon. That work has been informed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which increasingly looks as if it will have an enduring economic impact,” the CEO said in a statement.

“Since then we have been in action, developing our strategy to become a more diversified, resilient and lower carbon company. As part of that process, we have been reviewing our price assumptions over a longer horizon,” Looney added.

On June 8, Looney announced 10,000 job cuts following a global slump in demand for oil due to the coronavirus crisis.

BP shares were trading down 4.65% at $23.60 premarket Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.70 and a 52-week low of $15.51.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

