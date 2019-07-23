Adapting to change in today’s dynamic business environment requires a transition from traditional financial planning and analysis (FP&A) to business planning and analysis (BP&A).

In contrast to the rigid finance-based approach of FP&A, business planning incorporates activities from functions that are aligned with the strategic vision of the company. The end result? Planning becomes a more dynamic process that focuses on the future in a more effective and efficient manner.

In this paper, learn how to execute the transformation to BP&A, including four leading practices for the finance organization. This publication also uncovers potential benefits and real life examples of companies that have transformed to a holistic business planning approach.

The FP&A paradox: It’s more than just finance

