CFOs and the Digital Labor Revolution

As multinational companies strive to compete in an ever-changing environment, chief financial officers (CFOs) are playing an increasingly important role. They are expected to reduce costs, provide more insights to the business, and drive profitable growth.

But many CFOs have maxed out their savings from labor arbitrage due to overseas wage inflation, and are wondering: “What’s next?”

The answer? Digital labor.

In this podcast, Anne Bothwell, a retired Principal in KPMG’s Financial Management practice, sits down with Stan Lepeak to discuss: