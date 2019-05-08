Tech Companies to Watch 2019: 10 More to Keep an Eye On

In this third year of CFO’s Tech Companies to Watch, we found a notable shift in the applications being offered by vendors. In every functional area of the companies that made our annual list — process management, recruiting, travel expenses, receivables management, and compliance among them — the goal is unearthing the real story behind the data to make more intelligent decisions.

We can’t tell you how much heavy lifting is needed to get a real return on these products. However, the profiles will help you gauge whether these tools deserve a closer look by your organization as it journeys toward a smarter version of itself.

The entirety of the list appears in the April/May 2019 edition of CFO magazine. Write-ups of the first 10 companies have appeared on CFO.com. They are FortressIQ, Behavox, Completed.com, Yaypay, Yapta, AuditBoard, Sisense, App Annie, Aviso, and Anaplan.

Today, we reveal the second 10, a group of technologies helping companies unearth the actionable information hidden in their mountains of data.

Category: Customer service

The Zendesk customer support platform helps customer conversations flow seamlessly across phone, chat, email, and social media. Communications are managed in one place, so team members can track conversations and follow an ongoing thread. Customers include Airbnb, Ingersoll Rand, and Tesco.

Category: Corporate performance management

Aimed at “growing, complex organizations,” CCH Tagetik’s software won numerous product awards this year. The platform shortens the consolidation and closing process and helps finance compare the impact of different scenarios. A new analytic “hub” enables the collection, transformation, and validation of all kinds of data from any source to create a single financial ecosystem.

Category: Performance management

Still using old technology to record calls? Chorus.ai captures, stores, and analyzes conversations in sales calls and customer meetings, helping management break down the predictors of success. A sales team can dive deep into calls using a proprietary algorithm that detects critical moments.

Category: Threat management

Stabilitas’ threat response software monitors real-time security information and delivers instant alerts when assets are impacted or at risk. Applications include crisis communications, business continuity, and travel risk management.

Category: Treasury management

GTreasury is a veteran in the treasury space. It had a notable 2018, with heady revenue growth, a new CFO, and the acquisition of Visual Risk. Its integrated, end-to-end cash and risk management solution streamlines processes while providing visibility into liquidity, payments, and financial risk management. The platform connects cash positioning, forecasting, and banking in-house, offering full visibility.

Category: Accounting

Sage Intacct’s cloud-based platform provides financial and operational insights in real time. The solution also offers time and expense management, project accounting, and revenue management. “From our front-end [accounts receivable] system to our [accounts payable] process, we have reduced our timeframes from days to a matter of hours,” says one user on G2 Crowd.

Category: E-commerce

Among the myriad e-commerce platforms, Shopify stands out. It has 800,000 active stores bringing in $100 billion worth of sales. The platform makes it simple to launch, manage, and grow an online store. Merchants can sell across multiple channels, including online marketplaces, social media, and in-person with point-of-sale.

Category: IT spend optimization

Make smart decisions as you plan, analyze, and optimize technology investments. Using machine learning, Apptio’s software translates technology costs across a company’s IT portfolio. The software helps users set future targets and measure business results.

Category: Digital wallet

Ethereum-based OmiseGo says it is “the answer to a fundamental coordination problem” among payment processors, gateways, banks, and others: the inability to exchange value and make payments across both fiat money and cryptocurrencies. OmiseGo’s goal? Disrupt mainstream banking and offer freedom to conduct commerce outside of traditional networks.

Category: Smart vending

Used by the likes of Intel, Microsoft, and Facebook, IVM’s smart vending and locker solutions let employees swipe their ID badge and access everything from repair and operations products to IT peripherals, PCs, and office supplies. The smart vending lockers report on stock levels and track key metrics such as supply costs, procurement process costs, and overhead.