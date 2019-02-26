On the Go: The Quiz

Take a crack at our quiz on travel costs.

Controlling travel costs may not be the first thing on a CFO’s mind, but large companies spend several hundred million dollars annually on business travel. Airfare, hotel stays, rental cars, and meals quickly add up. Take a crack at our quiz on travel costs, based on information provided by Business Travel News. All numbers are for calendar year 2017.

1. Which company had the largest U.S.-booked dollar volume of air travel ($495 million)?

A. IBM

B. Deloitte

C. ExxonMobil

D. Apple

2. Among U.S. cities, New York had the highest average daily rate for an upscale hotel (including taxes and surcharges) at $393. Which U.S. city was the next costliest?

A. San Francisco

B. Boston

C. Los Angeles

D. Washington

3. What was the average cost of dinner for one (soup, steak filet, glass of wine, dessert, and coffee) in New York, according to an NYU study?

A. $62.39

B. $86.90

C. $55.70

D. $71.45

4. Across 100 large U.S. cities, what was the average total per diem expense for a hotel room, three meals, and a rental car?

A. $467

B. $325

C. $399

D. $291

5. What city was NOT among the five most expensive on a per diem basis (hotel, three meals, taxi from airport to city center) in Asia?

A. Hong Kong

B. Tokyo

C. Seoul

D. Singapore

6. Which was the most expensive non-U.S. city for three daily meals?

A. Paris

B. Shanghai

C. Brussels

D. Zurich

7. Which U.S. airline did travel buyers rate as providing the greatest value relative to fares, fees, and services?

A. American

B. Delta

C. Southwest

D. United

8. Which luxury hotel brand did travel buyers cite as offering the best price-to-value relationship?

A. Ritz-Carlton

B. Fairmont

C. Four Seasons

D. Grand Hyatt

Answers: 1-B; 2-A; 3-B; 4-B; 5-D; 6-D; 7-B; 8-C