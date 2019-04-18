Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Tax
April 18, 2019

Wisconsin Governor Calls for New Foxconn Deal

The negotiation was called for because the Taiwanese company scaled back its plans and is unlikely to create the jobs it promised.

Tony Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called for the state to renegotiate its contract with Foxconn Technology Group for $4 billion in investment incentives, saying the company was not likely to create the jobs it promised.

“Clearly the deal that was struck is no longer in play and so we will be working with individuals at Foxconn and of course with (the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.) to figure out how a new set of parameters should be negotiated,” Evers said to a group of reporters in his office.

Evers said it was too early to say what specific changes to the agreement his administration would seek. Foxconn announced it was building a 20-million-square-foot campus and would employ 13,000 people in Wisconsin, drawing praise from President Donald Trump.

Evers’ comments came after Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, who is worth an estimated $8 billion, announced he was stepping down from the company to run for president of Taiwan. Gou said the sea goddess Mazu told him to “step forward and do something for the people of Taiwan,” CNN reported citing Taiwan state media.

Evers said he expected the project would go forward “whether Mr. Gou is part of that enterprise or not” but the project would be smaller.

“The present contract deals with a situation that no longer exists, so it’s our goal to make sure that the taxpayers are protected and environmental standards are protected, and we believe that we need to take a look at that contract,” Evers said.

The secretary and chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Mark Hogan, said he is in frequent contact with Foxconn.

“These ongoing discussions include consideration of the effect the company’s evolving plans may have on WEDC’s contract and our steadfast commitment to [protecting] the taxpayers of Wisconsin,” Hogan said.

Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, said he was concerned Evers was trying to undermine the agreement with Foxconn, which Vos called “ironclad.”

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Tax

Lawmakers Reintroduce IRS Overhaul Measure

The Taxpayer First Act of 2019 includes more than 40 provisions aimed at modernizing the IRS and improving customer service
Tax

Is Tax Reform Spurring Companies to Use Robots?

Two provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act may have more companies deciding to replace real workers with mechanical ones.
Tax

IRS Releases Final Rules on Corporate Tax Break

The so-called FDII deduction applies to the intangible income of companies that produce goods and services in the U.S. and sell abroad.