Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Strategy
May 14, 2019

Volkswagen Wins Labor Support for Restructuring

Workers backed the restructuring after the automaker presented its new $1.1 billion battery plan.

Volkswagen said it is proceeding with plans to restructure after securing the support of powerful labor unions by pledging to spend $1.1 billion on a new battery cell plant in Salzgitter, Germany, near its headquarters in Lower Saxony.

The battery production facility is part of the company’s strategic embrace of electric technology as it copes with the ongoing fallout from the diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen said it would set up the battery facility in Europe through a partnership, but it did not name the likely partner. The company is also considering opening other battery-production sites in Europe.

“As part of our comprehensive electrification offensive we plan to secure our battery capacities through strategic partnerships,” supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch said in a statement. “At the same time, we wish to expand our production capacities in Europe to support our growth plans.”

In a letter to employees, labor chief Bernd Osterloh said the employee representatives on the supervisory board expressly supported the strategy. “These decisions set the course for sustainable further development of secure jobs as well as profitability,” Osterloh said.

The company also said it was resuming plans for an initial public offering of Traton, its trucks business. Citing market volatility, Volkswagen put the Traton IPO on hold in March. It had previously said it would list up to 25% of the business to raise $6.7 billion.

In a statement, Volkswagen finance chief Frank Witter said “current market assessments” had encouraged VW to proceed with the share offering.

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Global Business

China Raises Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Goods

The increased tariffs are in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest decision to increase duties on Chinese products.
Strategy

Siemens to Spin off Power and Gas Business

"The company is now what [CEO] Joe Kaeser has always wanted it to be ... an integrated concern in which all entities are strategically interlinked.”
Global Business

Global Auto Sales to Fall More Than Expected

S&P Global Ratings had previously forecast modest growth in China and Europe.