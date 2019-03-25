Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation
March 25, 2019

Merrill Lynch Fined $8M Over ADR Trades

"An entity like Merrill may not avoid liability by using another broker to obtain fraudulently issued ADRs on its behalf," the SEC says.
Avatar

Merrill Lynch has become the latest bank to be reprimanded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for improper handling of American Depositary Receipts.

The SEC said Merrill had agreed to pay $8 million to settle allegations that it improperly borrowed “pre-released” ADRs from other brokers when it should have known that those brokers — who had obtained the securities from depositaries — did not own the actual foreign shares represented by the ADRs.

In agreeing to the settlement, Merrill joined JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and brokers ITG Inc. and Banca IMI Securities Corp. among the financial institutions that have been swept up recently in the SEC’s crackdown on mishandling of pre-released ADRs.

The settlement includes the disgorgement of about $4.4 million in net revenues that JPMorgan generated from transactions with pre-release brokers between June 2012 and November 2014. The bank will also pay $724,000 in prejudgment interest and a $2.89 million penalty.

“We are continuing to hold accountable financial institutions that engaged in abusive ADR practices,” Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said in a news release. “Our action conveys the message that an entity like Merrill may not avoid liability by using another broker to obtain fraudulently issued ADRs on its behalf.”

According to the SEC, Merrill at one time obtained pre-released ADRs directly from depositaries but discontinued that practice by at least the mid-2000s, choosing instead to obtain ADRs from pre-release brokers, who, in turn, had obtained them from depositaries.

“When borrowing ADRs from pre-release brokers, Merrill securities lending personnel should have recognized the risk that, in effect, Merrill may have been engaging in indirect pre-release transactions in which neither the pre-release brokers nor Merrill could satisfy” the requirement that the ADRS be backed by actual shares, the SEC said in an administrative order.

The commission said the transactions resulted in an inflation of the total number of a foreign issuer’s tradeable securities, “which resulted in abusive practices like inappropriate short selling and dividend arbitrage that should not have been occurring.”

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

EU Fines Nike Over Restrictions On Cross-Border Sales

The case involved "geo-blocking" of the merchandise of top European football sports franchises.
Accounting

Numbers Don’t Lie, Until They Do

A good number of controllers, financial analysts, accountants, and auditors don't completely trust the accuracy of their company's financial data.
Auditing

Audit Committees Warned on Meeting with PCAOB

When the PCAOB asks to speak with an issuer's audit committee, it "may be a gateway to enforcement activity," note attorneys from Stinson Leonard Street.