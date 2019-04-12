CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 12

Owens-Illinois promoted John Haudrich to head finance. He replaces Jan Bertsch, who is retiring after holding the top finance spot since 2015. Previously, Haudrich was chief strategy and integration officer.

Tom Kelly has been promoted to global CFO at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. He had been executive vice president, finance and administration, since 2012.

Unisys said Inder Singh, who leads the finance function, has resigned and will leave the firm on April 26. Corporate controller and principal accounting officer Mike Thomson will become interim CFO at the information-technology company.

Jeffrey Passmore has been promoted to the top finance spot at Hallmark Financial Services. He joined the firm in 2002 and most recently served as chief accounting officer.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings said finance chief Robert McMullan resigned. The company hired a search firm to find his successor.

Robert Julian has been named to lead the finance function at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, effective April 24. He previously was CFO and treasurer for Deluxe Entertainment Services Group.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has chosen Ilan Daskal to head finance. He formerly held the top finance spot at Lumileds.

Constantine Milcos has been promoted to finance chief at ORBCOMM. He succeeds Mike Ford, who resigned. Milcos joined the firm in 2013 and had been chief accounting officer since then and interim CFO from May until September of last year.

Biotechnology firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals named Charles Wagner to the top finance spot. He previously was CFO and executive vice president, finance, at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Justin Bigham has been named CFO and treasurer at Financial Institutions, parent company of Five Star Bank, Courier Capital, SDN Insurance Agency, and HNP Capital. He replaces Kevin Klotzbach, who has been appointed senior financial adviser and will stay on through the end of the year. Bigham joined the firm in October as deputy CFO.