CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 29

Ryder System appointed Scott Parker finance chief, effective April 5. He takes over from Art Garcia, who announced in September that he would retire. Parker had headed finance at OneMain Financial since 2015.

Bill Wafford has been selected to lead the finance function at J.C. Penney, effective April 8. He succeeds Michael Fung, who had been interim CFO since October. Wafford previously was CFO at The Vitamin Shoppe, where senior vice president-chief accounting officer Charles Knight will become interim CFO.

Martin Agard has been named to the top finance spot at Welbilt, effective April 8. Agard, who replaces the departing Haresh Shah, joins the company from Lumber Liquidators Holdings, where he had headed finance since 2016. Timothy Mulvaney, chief accounting officer there, will add to his role when he becomes interim CFO.

Clearwater Paper has chosen Robert Hrivnak to be its next CFO and senior vice president, finance, effective April 8. Hrivnak, who takes over for the departing John Hertz, formerly was corporate controller and chief accounting executive-vice president at Itron.

Defense contractor Vectrus said that finance chief Matthew Klein resigned, effective April 15. Chief accounting officer William Noon, who joined the firm in 2016, will succeed him.

Affiliated Managers Group named Thomas Wojcik to lead the finance function. He will join the asset-management company on April 22 as executive vice president, finance, and take over as head of finance following AMG’s announcement of its earnings for the second quarter of the year. Most recently, Wojcik worked at BlackRock, where he was managing director and CFO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; head of that group’s strategy; and global head of investor relations.

Mandy Fields has been named senior vice president – CFO at e.l.f. Beauty, effective April 22. She previously held the top finance spot at BevMo!

Third-party logistics provider C.H. Robinson said that Andrew Clarke, who heads finance, will leave the firm on March 31. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Sherri Baker has been named to the top finance spot at PGT Innovations, effective April 8. She takes over from Brad West, who will take on the newly created post of senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer. Baker formerly was vice president, commercial finance, for Dean Foods.

Lexington Realty Trust promoted Beth Boulerice to CFO and treasurer. She succeeds Patrick Carroll, who has been named chief risk officer. Boulerice joined the real-estate investment trust in 2007 and had most recently been executive vice president.