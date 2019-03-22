CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 22

Ford has chosen Tim Stone to lead the finance function to replace Bob Shanks, who is retiring at the end of the year. Stone resigned as finance chief at Snap in January after less than a year on the job. He had previously spent 20 years at Amazon

Interscope Geffen A&M Records promoted Annie Lee to head finance. She formerly was senior vice president of finance and operations at Interscope Records.

Communications technology company Plantronics named Charles Boynton to the top finance spot. He takes over for Pam Strayer, who will become an adviser to the firm through the end of May. Previously, Boynton was CFO at SunPower.

Univest Financial said that finance chief Roger Deacon will retire on June 30. Director of finance Brian Richardson will succeed him.

Andrew Ahlborn has been promoted to lead the finance function at ReadyCapital, effective June 1. He takes over for Rick Herbst, who will retire the same day. Ahlborn has been controller since 2015.

Meritor promoted Carl Anderson to finance chief. He replaces Kevin Nowlan, who has resigned to become head of finance at BorgWarner. Anderson was group vice president, finance, at the manufacturer of automobile components.

Investment firm Franklin Resources has chosen Matthew Nicholls to head finance, effective May 6. He takes over for Ken Lewis, who will retire then. Previously, Nicholls was a managing director and global head, corporate and investment banking, for the asset-management industry in the financial institutions group at Citigroup.

CNO Financial has appointed Paul McDonough to the top finance spot, replacing Erik Helding. He formerly was finance chief at OneBeacon Insurance Group.

Steve Webber has been named to lead the finance function at Carbon Black, a cybersecurity firm. He most recently was CFO and chief operating officer at BackOffice Associates.

Specialty ingredient solutions producer Innophos Holdings has chosen Mark Feuerbach to be interim CFO, succeeding Han Kieftenbeld. Feuerbach previously was vice president, investor relations, treasury, financial planning, and analysis.

On Friday morning, MoviePass owner Helios & Matheson Analytics named Robert Damon its interim chief financial officer. Damon is a certified public accountant who has been consulting for the company since January 2018.