Zachary Kirkhorn has been appointed to lead the finance function at Tesla. Kirkhorn, who takes over from Deepak Ahuja, joined the company in 2010 and had been vice president of finance, financial planning, and business operations since December.

Kathleen Winters has been named to fill the top finance spot at Automatic Data Processing (ADP), succeeding Jan Siegmund. Winters, who will take over on April 15, has headed finance at MSCI since 2016.

MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson Analytics said that Stuart Benson has resigned as chief financial officer, effective March 22. The company said he is leaving to “accept another employment opportunity.” The company plans to start the search for a new CFO as soon as “practicable.”

ANGI Homeservices has promoted Jamie Cohen to lead the finance function. She previously was executive vice president of finance and accounting.

RH (Restoration Hardware) has promoted Jack Preston to finance chief. He replaces Ryno Blignaut, who will be resigning for health reasons as soon as the firm’s annual report is filed. Preston is currently chief strategy officer and senior vice president for finance.

Flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries has named Glenn Landau to the top finance spot, effective April 1. He takes over for Frank Boykin, who announced in November that he would retire. Landau formerly was finance chief at International Paper.

Carey Dorman has been promoted to head finance at Element Solutions. He joined the specialty chemicals firm in 2015 and has been corporate treasurer since February of last year.

Residential real estate services provider Realogy has appointed Charlotte Simonelli CFO and treasurer, effective March 25. She succeeds interim CFO Tim Gustavson, who will return to his posts as chief accounting officer and controller. Simonelli most recently was CFO, medical devices, at Johnson & Johnson.