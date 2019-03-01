CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 1

Citigroup announced that Mark Mason, finance chief of its institutional clients group, will take over the top finance spot following the retirement of John Gerspach this month. Gerspach joined the bank in 1990 and became CFO in 2009.

Kaiser Aluminum promoted Neal West to chief financial and accounting officer. He succeeds Daniel Rinkenberger, who will become an advisor to the company through his retirement on March 31. West has been chief accounting officer since joining the firm in 2008.

Corey Sanders has been promoted to the top finance spot at MGM Resorts International. He replaces Dan D’Arrigo, who has resigned. Sanders has been chief operating officer since 2018.

Marshall Space Flight Center appointed Rhega Gordon to lead the finance function. She had been deputy CFO since 2013 and acting CFO since William Hick’s retirement last month.

Cassandra Harris has been named to head finance at Tupperware Brands, effective April 1. She takes over from Michael Poteshman, who is retiring after 25 years at the company. Harris joins Tupperware from VF Corp., where she held several posts, including chief information officer.

Outdoor advertising firm Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia, has said that Brian Coleman will become finance chief when it becomes a standalone company. He is now treasurer at iHeartMedia.

Brighthouse Financial announced that CFO Anant Bhalla will leave the firm on March 14. Chief operating officer Conor Murphy has taken over as interim CFO while the company searches for Bhalla’s successor.

Brett Whitmire has been promoted to the top finance spot at manufacturer Diodes. Whitmire, who had been principal accounting officer and corporate controller, replaces Richard White, who will become corporate secretary and special assistant to the CEO.

The Middleby Corp. said that CFO Timothy FitzGerald has been promoted to CEO, succeeding the retiring Selim Bassoul. Chief accounting officer Bryan Mittelman has in turn been promoted to succeed FitzGerald in the top finance spot at the food-service equipment provider.

Consumer-products firm Edgewell Personal Care has chosen Daniel Sullivan to lead the finance function, effective April 1. He takes over from Rod Little, who has been promoted to president and CEO. Sullivan had headed finance at Party City Holdco.