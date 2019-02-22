CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 22

Avis Budget Group named John North III to head finance, effective March 18. He takes over from interim CFO Martyn Smith, who will take on an advisory post for at least six months. Previously, North was CFO and chief accounting officer at Lithia Motors.

Mike Nelson has been appointed to lead the finance function at Fox Television Stations, effective March 1. He replaces Joseph Dorrego, who has been named chief investor relations officer at Fox Corp., as the firm will be known after 21st Century Fox merges with Walt Disney. Nelson is currently finance chief at Twentieth Century Fox Film.

Chaparral Energy said finance chief Joseph Evans will retire on March 15 after 14 years in his post. Scott Pittman, formerly CFO of Ursa Resources, will join the firm on Feb. 28 and succeed Evans on March 16.

Seth Meyer has been appointed to head finance at Hercules Capital, effective March 4. He takes over for interim CFO David Lund, who will remain a special consulting adviser through April. Meyer previously held the top finance spot at Swiss Re’s commercial insurance business unit.

Education and technology firm Cengage named Bob Munro to lead the finance function, effective April 1. For the past four years, Munro, who succeeds interim CFO Rebecca McNamara, has been CFO at credit-reference agency Callcredit Information Group.

Dorman Products, a supplier of replacement parts for the automotive, medium, and heavy-duty aftermarkets, has chosen David Hession to fill the top finance spot, effective March 1. He replaces interim CFO Mike Ginnetti, who will return to his role as vice president-corporate controller. Hession most recently was finance chief at Johnsonville LLC.

Solar-power systems provider Sunworks has said that Phil Radmilovic, who leads the finance function, has resigned. Paul McDonnel, CFO and treasurer from 2016 until 2018, will take over as interim CFO.

Kay Osbourn will leave her post as finance chief of Citizens Inc. once her replacement has been named. The financial-services firm will begin a search for her successor immediately.

Plumbing-products manufacturer Symmons Industries has promoted Karen Foley to the top finance spot. She joined the firm in 2008 as manager of finance and was promoted to director of finance in 2010.