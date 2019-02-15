CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 15

Victory Capital Holdings promoted Michael Policarpo to CFO and chief administrative officer. As head of finance, he succeeds Terence Sullivan, who is leaving the firm on March 1. Policarpo has been at the company for 14 years, serving as CFO from 2013 to 2017 and most recently as chief operating officer.

Martina Hund-Mejean will retire as finance chief of Mastercard this year. Chief financial operations officer Sachin Mehra will replace her on April 1. He joined the company in 2010 as treasurer and group executive.

Christian Talma has been named to the top finance spot at specialty chemicals company Chase, replacing Kenneth Feroldi. Talma joined the company last August and had been chief accounting officer. Feroldi will remain at the company as treasurer and senior adviser on investor relations, capital structure, and M&A.

Iron-ore mining firm Cleveland-Cliffs has selected Keith Koci as its next finance chief. He takes over from Timothy Flanagan, who is leaving the company. Most recently, Koci was CFO at Metals USA Holdings.

Adeptus Health has chosen James Hopwood to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at Promise Healthcare Group.

Legacy Reserves has named Robert Norris to lead the finance function. He joins the energy firm from The Catalyst Group, where he was a principal.

Regional Management said Donald Thomas, who holds the top finance spot, is retiring but will stay on until his replacement is in place. The consumer finance firm plans to search for a new finance chief.

Optical and photonic products designer and manufacturer Lumentum has chosen WajidAli to lead the finance function. Ali, who succeeds interim CFO Christopher Coldren, previously headed finance at Synaptics.

Kieran McGrath has been appointed finance chief at Avaya Holdings. He replaces Pat O’Malley, who will become senior vice president, growth initiatives. McGrath formerly was CFO at CA Technologies.

Home-furnishings retailer Arhaus promoted Dawn Phillipson to the top finance spot. She takes over for Mark Thompson, who has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. Phillipson previously was senior vice president of finance.