Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
May 13, 2019

Onex to Acquire WestJet Airlines in $5 Billion Deal

The private equity firm is taking Canada's second largest airline private in an all-cash deal.
Avatar

Canadian private equity firm Onex bought Calgary-based WestJet Airlines, paying a 67% premium to Friday’s closing share price. Under the agreement, Onex will pay $31.00 per share for WestJet. The airline will become a private company in a deal valued at $5 billion including assumed debt.

The acquisition comes after WestJet ended a 13-year streak of profitability in 2018. The airline experienced rising fuel costs, a threat of strike from its unionized pilots, and increased competition.

The 25-year old WestJet has evolved from a low-budget domestic carrier to an airline with flights to the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean.

“Since our first flight in 1996, WestJet has been singularly focused on providing better options for the Canadian traveling public and this transaction retains that commitment,” said Clive Beddoe, WestJet’s founder and chairman in a prepared statement. “I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created. Onex’s aerospace experience, history of positive employee relations, and long-term orientation makes it an ideal partner for WestJetters, and I am excited about our future.”

Doug Taylor, managing director of equity research at Canaccord Genuity, told Reuters that this transaction is not expected to negatively impact the competitive landscape for airline travel. In their view a private equity firm will act rationally “with respect to its approach to yields and profitability versus market share.”

The deal is set to close in late 2019 to early 2020.

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

M&A

Boston Beer Co. and Dogfish Head Announce Merger

The $300 million cash-and-stock deal is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2019.
M&A

Digital Colony, EQT to Buy Zayo for $8.2 Billion

The infrastructure company has rejected offers from private equity firms in the past.
Cash Management

Mastercard to Buy Bill-Pay Platform Transactis

"We’ll be able to deliver a better real-time consumer experience, from sign-up to viewing and paying bills," says Mastercard.