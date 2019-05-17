Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
May 17, 2019

HPE Confirms Deal to Buy Cray Supercomputers

Cray is in the process of building the world's fastest supercomputer for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) confirmed it has reached a definitive agreement to buy the supercomputer manufacturer Cray for $1.3 billion. HPE will pay $35 per share in cash, a premium of 17.4% to Cray’s last closing price.

Cray reported revenue of $456 million in its most recent fiscal year, up 16% year-over-year. The company’s shares are up about 38% this year and up more than 18% on the news.

HPE said it will incur one-time integration costs. Its 2020 fiscal-year free cash flow outlook of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion remains unchanged, it said.

HPE said the “high performance computing” segment of the market is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2021, from about $28 billion in 2018, driven by an explosion of data from artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics.

HPE said the acquisition would help it expand its presence in government and academic markets and would allow it to market supercomputing products to commercial clients.

“Cray is a global technology leader in supercomputing and shares our deep commitment to innovation,” HPE’s CEO Antonio Neri said in a statement. “By combining our world-class teams and technology, we will have the opportunity to drive the next generation of high-performance computing and play an important part in advancing the way people live and work.”

The company is building the fastest supercomputer ever, a $600 million machine that will be capable of 1.5 quintillion calculations per second, 50 times faster than the next-fastest supercomputer. The “Frontier” supercomputer will be will housed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

HPE said it expects the deal to close by the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

M&A

Capturing Post-Merger Value, Part Three: Executing the Plan

Selection of the new processes, systems, and people should be solely driven by a vision for the most productive new environment.
Mobile

American Express Buys Restaurant Booking Service Resy

This is the third acquisition of a dining-industry platform for American Express in less than two years.
Strategy

Disney Takes Over Hulu in Deal With Comcast

The agreement gives Disney immediate operational control of Hulu in return for buying out Comcast's minority stake for at least $5.8 billion in 2024.