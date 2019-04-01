Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
April 1, 2019

Kellogg to Sell Keebler and Other Brands to Ferrero for $1.3 Billion

The company is getting out of the cookie business to focus on its power brands.

Kellogg announced it has reached an agreement to sell its Keebler, Famous Amos, and fruit snacks businesses to Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion.

In a statement, Kellogg said the businesses it is selling, including cookies manufactured for the Girl Scouts, produced net sales of nearly $900 million and operating profit of approximately $75 million in 2018.

In November, it was reported that Kellogg was looking to sell the cookie and fruit snacks business as it focused on its core brands.

Ferrero, which also owns Nutella, reportedly beat out Hostess in the bidding, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

“Divesting these great brands wasn’t an easy decision, but we are pleased that they are transitioning to an outstanding company with a portfolio in which they will receive the focus and resources to grow,” Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

Kellogg will still control its Pop-Tarts, Cheez-Its, Club Crackers, Rice Krispies Treats, and Pringles brands. Cahillane has called those Kellogg’s “power brands.”

The deal also includes Kellogg production facilities in Chicago, Augusta, Georgia; Florence, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; and Allyn, Washington. Ferrero is also acquiring a leased manufacturing plant in Baltimore, Maryland.

“We are acquiring a portfolio of well-established brands that consumers love, with very strong market positions across their respective categories, allowing us to significantly diversify our portfolio and capitalize on exciting new growth opportunities in the world’s largest cookies market,” Ferrero Group CEO Lapo Civiletti said in a statement.

Evercore was lead financial advisor to Kellogg. Goldman Sachs was co-advisor. JPMorgan Securities was financial adviser to Ferrero.

Kellogg said the transaction was expected to be less than 5% dilutive to its shares.

Kellogg shares were down more than 1% in trading Monday morning.

In the last two years, Ferrero has bought Ferrara Candy for $1 billion and Nestle’s U.S. candy business for $2.8 billion.

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Capital Markets

Wabco to Be Sold to German Rival in AV Push

The $7 billion merger continues the trend of auto parts suppliers bulking up in the race toward autonomous vehicles.
M&A

Centene Agrees to Buy WellCare for $15B

The deal comes after a move by the Trump Administration to quash the Affordable Care Act.
M&A

Merck Goes Hostile in Versum Takeover Battle

Versum shareholders are scheduled to vote next month on a merger with Entegris that is valued at less than Merck's $5.9 billion proposal.