The role of investor relations is expanding to include communication with new audiences and the development of new disclosures, messaging, and communications to meet investors’ mounting information needs.

Roiling the landscape is the significant rise of passive investors — whom, as it turns out, aren’t all that passive anymore. There also are new de facto ESG reporting needs and a groundswell of support for a return to investor communications that focus on long-term plans for value creation for all stakeholders, not just investors.

With the proliferation of exchange-traded funds and index funds in recent years, Morningstar estimates that passive investors will top 50% of ownership in U.S. companies this year.

Today, passive investment firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, and SSGA collectively manage trillions of dollars of assets and are by definition long-term investors.

In addition, in 2018 ESG investments reached the $20 trillion mark, or roughly one-fourth of all investment in global equities.

These investors are collectively becoming more vocal about the information they want from the public companies they own. This increased thirst comes amid significant technological disruption, globalization, climate change, a generational shift in the workforce, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

The investors want to know that companies are not only responding to change but proactively working to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities, and how that will drive long-term value creation.

Companies are not required to make ESG disclosures. However, leaders of large-cap corporations recognized the need to implement ESG communications programs, and many of those flourished in 2018. Now, large institutional investors as well as the many databases that track ESG are asking small and mid-cap companies about it.

What’s become clear is that companies of all sizes and across all industry sectors must formulate strategies and a narrative around ESG that (1) addresses material risks, from climate change and pollution to supply chain labor and data security; (2) explains how such risks are linked to the company’s strategy, risk management, and plan for creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders; and (3) includes relevant metrics enabling the impact of ESG initiatives to be measured.

While disclosure frameworks for developing ESG reporting are available, there is no standard practice. Generally, it’s best to look for at the corporate leaders in any given sector for best-in-class examples.

What’s changed the most about ESG in recent years is that purpose and sustainability have gone beyond what’s good for the world to what’s good for a company and all of its stakeholders — investors, employees, customers, partners, etc.

Investors want to hear a plan for sustainable long-term value creation that connects with a company’s profit engine. Key elements for communicating an effective story for long-term value creation include market opportunity, trends, competitive position, risk and opportunities, financial performance, corporate governance, corporate purpose, capital allocation, and human capital.

Companies that provide tangible examples of opportunities seized or evidence of trends that favor long-term performance improvement, for example, will win investors’ support. These are genuine markers of progress, and investors that home in on companies that demonstrate success on these fronts are standing apart from peers.

According to State Street Global Advisors, 68% of funds that employed ESG standards last year saw improved performance.

For many companies, meeting investors’ new expectations requires a significant shift away from the quarter-to-quarter focus that drives many investor communications today and toward long-term storytelling.

Ideally, companies would thoroughly and broadly address ESG and strategies for long-term value creation in venues such as earnings calls, annual reports, meetings with institutional investors, IR websites, proxy statements, SEC filings, investor presentations, CSR reports, news, and social media.

The importance of the proxy statement in communicating with passive investors should not be underestimated. Today’s best proxies incorporate IR messaging to provide context on strategy execution, performance metrics, board diversity, executive compensation, and other topics.

Finally, avoiding an activist attack is another important benefit of effectively communicating about ESG and plans for long-term value creation. It’s an increasingly worthwhile endeavor, given the continued proliferation of activism aimed at companies of all sizes across all sectors.

All told, successfully competing for capital today requires effective communication with an expanded group of investors, including passive and ESG-focused investors who have their own requirements for disclosure and information.

CFOs who both recognize the increasing importance of long-term messaging and move with urgency now to get on the forefront of this fundamental change will position their IR efforts – and their companies – for success.

Moira Conlon is founder and president of Financial Profiles, a strategic communications firm specializing in investor relations and financial communications for public companies, pre-IPO companies, and asset management firms.