CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 3

The Home Depot has announced that CFO Carol Tomé will retire in August. Richard McPhail, now senior vice president of finance control and administration, will take over the top finance spot then.

Pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences said that Robin Washington, who leads the finance function, plans to retire in March. The company will conduct a search for her replacement.

Tim Knewitz has been appointed finance chief at Argonne National Laboratory. He previously led the finance function at Sandia National Laboratories, where he worked for 30 years, since 2017.

Evan Bedell has been named CFO at Globe Photos. He succeeds Shamar Tobias, who has resigned. Bedell had been CEO at View Capital.

American Water Works said that Linda Sullivan, who leads the finance function, will retire in August. Susan Hardwick, who was finance chief at Vectren, will join the firm on June 3 and take over for Sullivan on July 1.

Talos Energy has named Shannon Young III to the top finance spot, effective May 16. Chief accounting officer, CFO, and treasurer Michael Harding II will remain chief accounting officer. Young had headed finance at Sheridan Production since 2016.

Commercial real estate firm Ryan Companies U.S. has selected Lisa Kro to be chief financial and administrative officer. She replaces Brian Murray, who was named CEO last May. Kro formerly was managing partner and co-founder of Mill City Capital.

Insurance Auto Auctions has chosen Vance Johnston as its next CFO. He previously headed finance at SP Plus.

Alexie Edwards has been hired as finance chief at VIQ Solutions. He replaces interim CFO George Kempff, who is retiring. Edwards formerly was vice president, finance, at Jonas Software.

Trinseo has promoted David Stasse to head finance, effective July 1. Stasse, who is now vice president, treasury and investor relations, at the materials solutions provider and manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastics, will succeed Barry Niziolek, who earlier announced he would retire.