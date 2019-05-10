CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 10

Bill Dockman has been appointed to the top finance spot at W. R.Grace & Co. He has been interim CFO since May 2018.

Kellogg said that Fareed Khan, who heads finance, will leave the company on July 1. Amit Banati, who is president of Kellogg Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East will replace him.

Linda Huber has been appointed CFO and treasurer at MSCI, which supplies support tools and services to the investment community. Andrew Wiechmann, who had held those posts on an interim basis, has been appointed to the newly created role of chief strategy officer. Huber formerly led the finance function at Moody’s.

Everett Crane has been named finance chief of nonprofit organization PRIDE Industries. He replaces Jeff Dern, who was promoted to president last year. Crane previously was CFO at Young Automotive Group.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment appointed Scott Bowman CFO. He succeeds interim CFO Joe DeProspero, who has been promoted to senior vice president, supply chain and business development. Bowman formerly headed finance at Hibbett Sports.

Software producer Splunk has chosen Jason Child to lead the finance function. He takes over from Dave Conte, who announced in November that he would retire. Child had held the top finance spot at Opendoor since 2017.

Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance appointed MarkBunning to head finance. He had been deputy secretary of the finance and administration cabinet for the Commonwealth of Kentucky since 2016.

Patrich Simpkins has been promoted to the top finance spot at commodity-processing firms Green Plains and Green Plains Partners. He replaces John Neppl, who is leaving to become finance chief at Bunge. Simpkins had been chief development officer since 2014.

Communications and marketing company MDC Partners appointed Frank Lanuto CFO. Lanuto, who succeeds David Doft, formerly was corporate controller at Movado Group.

Ramaco Resources, which develops and operates metallurgical coal, has named Jeremy Sussman to the top finance spot. He takes over for executive chairman Randall Atkins, who has also led the finance function since last July and will remain in his other post. Sussman previously was managing director-mining and metals at Clarksons Platou Securities.