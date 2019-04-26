CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 26

Ventura Foods appointed Erika Noonburg-Morgan to head finance. She takes over for Andy Euser, who has been promoted to chief administrative officer. Noonburg-Morgan formerly worked at Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, where she was responsible for running its commercial, financial, and operations strategy.

Georgia Power promoted David Poroch to CFO and treasurer. He succeeds Xia Liu, who will take over the top finance spot at CenterPoint Energy. Poroch had been comptroller since 2014.

Atanas Atanasov has been chosen to lead the finance function at Kraton, a manufacturer of copolymers and specialty polymers, effective May 6. He replaces Christopher Russell, who has been interim CFO since November and who will return to his other role as chief accounting officer. Atanasov formerly headed finance at Empire Petroleum Partners.

Western Digital named Robert Eulau to the top finance spot. He joined the firm earlier this week and will take over as finance chief from Mark Long, who formerly said he was leaving the company in June, on May 9. Eulau had been CEO at Sanmina, where he previously headed finance for eight years.

Christopher Eppel has been named CFO; vice president, finance; and treasurer at FreightCar America. He replaces Matthew Kohnke, who has left the firm. Eppel joins the company from The AZEK Co., where he had led the finance function since 2015.

Shenandoah Telecommunications said that CFO and senior vice president-finance James Woodward has resigned, effective June 28. The company has hired an executive search firm to find a successor for Woodward, who joined the company in 2017.

Funeral home and cemetery owner and operator StoneMor Partners has chosen GarryHerdler to fill the top finance spot, replacing the retiring Mark Miller. Herdler formerly was finance chief at QuadReal Property Group.

Blueknight Energy Partners appointed Andrew Woodward to lead the finance function. He had been vice president, finance, and treasurer at Andeavor Logistics.