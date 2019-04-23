Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
April 23, 2019

Twitter Shares Jump 15% on Monthly User Surge

“Twitter is on a path to sustainable revenue growth and accelerated profit expansion," one analyst says.
Matthew Heller

Twitter shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the microblogging site reported a surprise increase in monthly active users (MAU) for the last quarter that it will publicly disclose the metric.

Monthly active users jumped 9 million, or 2.8%, to 330 million in the first quarter from the previous quarter, much better than analysts’ average estimate that it would lose 2.2 million users.

Twitter earned 37 cents per share as revenue rose 18% to $787 million, with advertising sales in the U.S. up 26%. Analysts had expected earnings of 15 cents on revenue of $776.1 million.

“We’re delivering strong results with ad revenue up 18% year-over-year, demonstrating Twitter’s unique value proposition for advertisers,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal said in a news release.

Twitter shares rose 15.3% in trading Tuesday. The stock had fallen 10% in February after the company posted a decline in monthly users for the fourth quarter.

“Twitter is on a path to sustainable revenue growth and accelerated profit expansion, driven by improvements to the user experience and tools enabling direct response and search advertising,” analyst Michael Pachter at Wedbush Securities told Reuters.

However, Twitter will no longer report the MAU metric, providing instead only “monetizable” daily active users (mDAUs), which measures the number of people exposed to advertising on a daily basis and excludes those who access the site via text messages or aggregators.

In the first quarter, mDAUs rose to 134 million, up 12% from a year ago.

The Verge noted that Twitter monthly active users are still below the peak of 336 million in the same quarter of last year and that the mDAU number “is comparatively tiny. Facebook had 1.5 billion daily users as of the end of last year, having added 28 million in the fourth quarter alone.”

Twitter “tends to see more substantial growth during its first quarter each year, so the bigger test will be if this recent growth can be sustained in the coming months,” the publication said. “Unfortunately, we won’t get a direct answer to that next quarter due to Twitter’s plan to start hiding” the MAU number.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

One response to “Twitter Shares Jump 15% on Monthly User Surge”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

PepsiCo Shares Hit Record on Earnings Beat

The firm's CEO cites progress on "our ambitious agenda to invest to build capabilities, strengthen our brands, and add capacity to grow."
Financial Performance

Netflix Posts Record Quarterly Subscriber Gain

“What’s making investors nervous is that there are signs of a slowdown in the second-quarter subscriber growth,” an analyst says.
Financial Performance

BofA Sees Net Interest Income Growth Slowing

Interest rate expectations "have been lowered, plus we have some seasonal headwinds in Q2," CFO Paul Donofrio says.