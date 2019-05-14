Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Data Security
May 14, 2019

WhatsApp Security Breach Targets Human Rights Groups

The Facebook-owned messaging app said the attack had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance.
Avatar

A security breach on the popular private messaging app WhatsApp may have originated from a government entity. Sources at WhatsApp also believe the breach was made with privately developed surveillance technology, and that its intended target may have been human rights groups. WhatsApp referred the breach to U.S. Department of Justice.

The company said only a “select number of users were targeted through this vulnerability by an advanced cyber actor.” WhatsApp did not disclose how many users’ data was accessed in the breach.

WhatsApp has already created a new version of the app which fixes the security hole that enabled the breach. The company is encouraging all users to download this latest version of the app “out of an abundance of caution.”

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has monthly user traffic of up to 1.5 billion people. One of the app’s selling points has always been its security and privacy, with messages undergoing end-to-end encryption so that third parties — even WhatsApp itself — cannot access the data exchanged in user messages.

The company itself has expressed deep concern about the incident, especially because the targets seemed to be activists for vulnerable groups.

“We’re working with human rights groups on learning as much as we can about who may have been impacted from their community. That’s really where our highest concern is,” a WhatsApp’s spokesperson said to Reuters.

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cybersecurity

Vendor Risk: The Second-Class Citizen of Cybersecurity

Here's how companies can give vendor risk management the attention it deserves for warding off cyber attacks.
Fraud

Seven People Charged in Hack of SEC Database

A suspected Ukrainian hacker allegedly passed on data he stole from the EDGAR database to traders who used it to make illicit stock trading profits.
Data Security

Marriott Says Data Hack Affected Fewer Guests

The company lowered its estimate of guests compromised by the hack of a reservation system to an upper limit of 383 million from 500 million.