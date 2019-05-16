Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Banking & Capital Markets
May 16, 2019

Luckin Coffee Set for IPO

The Chinese challenger to Starbucks is going public soon after being in operation for only 19 months.

Chinese coffee company Luckin Coffee is expected to go public on the NASDAQ. In its filing with regulators, the company said it planned to sell 30 million shares with an option for underwriters to take an additional allocation of 4.5 million shares.

At a price of $15 to $17, the company would raise up to $510 million — or $586.5 million if the full offering is bought — and have a valuation of around $4 billion, which is about 20 times its sales.

Luckin began operating in October 2017 and has yet to break even. For the year ended December 31, 2018, it reported a net loss of $241 million, but the company is reportedly being treated by investors as a tech company. It does not employ cashiers. Instead, customers pay by phone and pick up coffee at a Luckin location. It also offers a delivery service and guarantees delivery in 30 minutes.

Luckin reported liabilities of only $169 million, $52 million of that in financial debt. Its largest obligations were leasing commitments.

In April, the company raised $150 million in Series B+ funding from a number of investors, including $125 million from a private equity fund managed by BlackRock. That funding round valued the company at $2.2 billion.

Luckin has risen to be the second largest coffee chain behind Starbucks in China with 2,370 locations, 90 million cups of coffee sold annually, and almost 17 million customers served. BlackRock also a 6.58% stake in Starbucks.

Even though Chinese consumers drink coffee at far lower rates than American coffee-drinkers, 6.2 cups per capita annually compared with 388.3 cups per capita annually in the United States, consumption is expected to grow rapidly in China in the next few years.

The company said it expected to use the proceeds from the offering to finance its store network expansion and grow its customer base.

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Banking & Capital Markets

SEC Approves New Stock Exchange for Startups

The Long-Term Stock Exchange aims to provide "a new way of being public" that puts long-term value creation ahead of quarterly results.
Banking & Capital Markets

SEC Approves Audit Exemption for Smaller Firms

Requiring smaller companies to have their internal controls audited "may not be an efficient way of benefiting and protecting investors."
Banking & Capital Markets

Analysts Expect Uber IPO to Outperform Price Range

Despite weighty challenges, positive financial signals abound for the high-profile firm, and its still relatively new management team wins strong plaudits.